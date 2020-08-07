Clayton Weller
69, of Sugarcreek, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home. Clayton was born in Dover on September 13, 1950 to the late Isaac and Mary (Lanzer) Weller, Sr., and married Diane Eash. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Diane, he is survived by his daughter, Shannon (companion John Erb) Burky of New Philadelphia; grandson, Clayton Burky; step children, Tom Miller of Sugarcreek, Danielle (Tony) Cremeans of Johnstown, OH and Angie Miller of Wooster; step grandchildren Camaryn and Danielle Mayfield-Ulm and Peyton and Kendall Harris; step great grandson, Billy; his siblings, Shirley Billman, Isaac Weller Jr., Betty Mann and Steve Weller; and many nieces and nephews. Clayton was a graduate of the former Sugarcreek Shanesville High School in 1968. He was a member of the Union Hill United Methodist Church. He was known for being a Chevy Man and his drag racing. Clayton started out his career working with Cliff Moomaw's Carpenter Crew. In October of 1972 he began his career with the Sugarcreek Street Department; within the street department, he held positions of Assistant, Foreman and Superintendent and held that position until his retirement on January 29, 2009. When the village created the position of Village Administration in June 2006 he held that position for several years. He served on the Sugarcreek Planning Commission, was Zoning Inspector, and served as Mayor of Sugarcreek from 2012-2019, and was an active member of Sugarcreek Village Council. Clayton received many awards during his lifetime: the Appreciation Award from the Village of Sugarcreek and Sugarcreek Fire Department, the Founding Father Award from Adelbert Ladrach Celebrate Sugarcreek; Citizenship Award from the Sugarcreek Police Department; Friends of the Arts Award from the Community Arts Council; 2014 Citizen of the Year Award from the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce, State of Ohio, Secretary of the State, Special Congressional Recognition, State of Ohio Senate and State of Ohio House of Representatives; and an Appreciation Award from Community Improvement Corporation; 2015 he accepted the Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Ambassador Award for the Sugarcreek Businessman Association, and received the Ranson Andreas Citizen of the Year Award; in 2016 while he was mayor of Sugarcreek, the village was recognized as "One of the Happiest small towns in America" with Sugarcreek being listed in the top 10, purchased the horse drawn sleigh, for use in Light Up Sugarcreek to add to the festivities. He was instrumental in getting the cuckoo clock to its current home as well as the maintenance of it. When the cuckoo clock was vandalized Clayton brought the broken pieces home, repaired them and reinstalled them in the clock. The cuckoo clock holds the World Record for the largest cuckoo clock measured and running in the world. He was the first honorary candle lighter for the Light up Sugarcreek, was one of the founders of Fabulous 50's, organized and initiated Rigs for Relay which raised money for the American Cancer Society
and helped organize and bring to town the soap box derby. Clayton was active with the Sugarcreek Businessman's Association, Cuckoo Clock Committee Chairperson, was current vice president of the Ohio Swiss Festival Board, Alpine Hills Museum Board, member of Tuscarawas County Better Business Bureau, chair of the 50's Fling, board member and Chairman of the Chicken Barbecue, board member of the Bed Tax Committee for the Village of Sugarcreek, and Tuscarawas County Convention and Tourism Bureau Board Member. Clayton's priorities involved serving the community and its people, putting it before his own personal recognition. He loved this village, its people and the visitors.
Private family services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 with Public Graveside Services being held at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek with Pastors Larry Carnes and Bill Johnson officiating. Friends may call on Sunday from 1-3 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Masks are required by State Mandate and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Clayton's name to either the American Cancer Society
or Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
