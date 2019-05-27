|
|
In Loving Memory of our Dad
Cliff Harmon
12-28-14
The moment that you left me, my heart split in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you. I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday. But missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.
Deeply missed by your 5 best friends,
Steve, Tracie, Jennifer, Scott and Kimberly
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2019