|
|
Clifford B. Berentz
81, of lifelong New Philadelphia Quaker, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital on January 9, 2020. Born June 21, 1938, he was the son of the late Clifford and Lucille (Morrison) Berentz. On July 27, 1956, Cliff married his lifelong companion and friend, the former Donna L. Vierheller. Together, they were blessed with the birth of their three children, Diana, Renee, and Gayle. Cliff was an avid outdoorsman, loving to fish and hunt arrowhead. He also enjoyed telling stories to his grandchildren. Most importantly, he was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Donna; his children, Diana (Jim) Keen of New Philadelphia, Renee (Dave) Stone of Coshocton, and Gayle (Michael) Ross of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren, Joshua Woodring, Krista (Ryan) Thomas, Ginelle (fiancé, Rodney) Hayhurst, Zach (Emily) Ross, Luke (Karly) Ross, and Sam and Ellie Ross; and great-grandchildren, Ryley Woodring, Adair, Avery, Zoe, Chloe, and Joey, Gracyn and Noah Ross, and Mila Ross; and his dog, Missy. In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in passing by his brother, Dave (Theresa) Berentz; and his nephew, Steve Berentz.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. Rev. Jim Borton will officiate his service beginning at 6 pm in the chapel at the funeral home. Cremation care will follow and inurnment in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia will be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Cliff by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 11, 2020