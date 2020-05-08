Clifford S. "Cliff" Wright
Surrounded by family and love, Clifford S. "Cliff" Wright, 93, of New Philadelphia, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. Born May 17, 1926, in Coshocton, Cliff was one of twelve children born to the late Lottie Mae and Ben Forest Wright; he had eight brothers and three sisters.
Besides his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his wife Mary Wright, née Angello, originally from Dennison, on February 24, 2010, as well as many of his siblings. Cliff and Mary were married for 56 years, and together raised three children, Mark, Susan and Tim. Cliff grew up on a farm in Coshocton County, and, after graduating high school during the Second World War, left home to work in support of the war effort. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corps, and was in training as an air crew member in San Antonio, Texas, when the war ended. Cliff spent the core of his life working at his passion: construction. He was a union carpenter who built residential homes throughout Ohio, and was a senior leader in commercial construction management. This work led him from Maine to Southern California, Florida and throughout America's heartland. At the age of 93, Cliff was still actively engaged in a building project on his property. In addition to his career in construction, Cliff owned and operated the A&W Root Beer stand in Newcomerstown in the late 1950's and early 1960's. He also built and managed multiple rental properties in the New Philadelphia area. In his leisure time, Cliff enjoyed photography, particularly when capturing and displaying photos of his family members. He was a longtime supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Clifford Wright's life was written in the annals of America's greatest generation, and he touched the lives of many in his almost 94 years on this earth. And in God's plan, that was a good thing.
Cliff will be dearly missed and remembered by his children, Mark Wright, Susan (Dave) May and Tim Wright, all of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren Megan Edwards of New Philadelphia, Gina Edwards, David (Kelsey) May and Matthew (Michelle) May, all of Pittsburgh, Ashley Edwards of Columbus, and Rebecca (Kane) Smith of Raeford, NC; his great-grandchildren, Lily Beachy of New Philadelphia, and Kace Smith of Raeford.
At this time, the family will hold a private committal service in Sacred Heart Calvary Cemetery; Fr. Jeff Coning will officiate. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond remembrance of Cliff, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family is very grateful for Community Hospice and the dedicated caregivers who looked after Cliff with tremendous compassion, and suggest that donations in Cliff's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 8, 2020.