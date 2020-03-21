|
Clinton C. Prough
On March 19, 2020, with his children beside him, Clinton C. Prough, 88, of Strasburg, re-joined his wife of 55 years, Alice, who passed away on Dec. 27, 2011. Clinton's mother, Margret Prough of Calvin, Pa., and a sister, Dorothy Roland, of Mundelein, Ill., are also deceased. Clinton was born on Dec. 7, 1931 in Calvin, Pa., where he spent his youth working for area farmers, mowing, baling and stacking hay. His friends and neighbors selected him to serve in the US Army during the Korean War; he was assigned as a truck driver building roads. Upon his discharge, he married his childhood sweetheart, Alice L. Goshorn on June 1, 1956. In 1957 a son, Allen was born and in 1961 the couple had a daughter, Lynn. During the first couple of years of their marriage, Clinton worked for East Sparta Ceramics; then, in 1958 he became employed by Marsh Lumber Company of Dover where he retired in 1996 after 38 years of service. Clinton enjoyed woodworking, gardening and photography. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, win or lose. He also repaired small engines for friends and co-workers; and was a long-time member of the Charles Hofer Post 522 of the Strasburg American Legion. Clinton and Alice had attended the Bolivar Faith Baptist Church.
In addition to his son and daughter, Clinton leaves behind a son-in-law, Roger Billiter; grandson, Craig Billiter all of Strasburg. Due to his rapidly declining health, Clinton was a resident of the Community Hospice Truman House.
Private family services will be held through the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2020