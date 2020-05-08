Cloyce G. Edmon
age 96, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, while in the care of Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia. Born at New Boston, Ohio on September 26, 1923, Cloyce was a son of the late William Jennings Bryan Edmond and Laura Thomas Edmond. Cloyce was drafted into the United States Army and was assigned to the 913th Field Artillery Unit of the 88th Division. Through a series of assignments between North Africa and Italy, he became a Forward Observer, having many close calls but was never injured. Professionally, Cloyce worked as a Diesel Mechanic and ultimately retired from Ron Quillin Excavating. Cloyce was a Life Member of the Carl C. Stoller Post 1445 VFW Post at New Philadelphia and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. Among his many passions in life, Cloyce enjoyed reading, hunting, playing cards, fishing, mushroom hunting, and was an avid gardener. He also enjoyed traveling, having had the opportunity to travel to every Western State in the United States with his bride of 73 years, the former Lena Rose Adams whom he married on November 23, 1946.
In addition to his wife, Cloyce leaves behind two daughters, Rita (Tim) Roth and Cathy (Dave) Zeller all of New Philadelphia; six granddaughters, Lori (P.J.) Jacobson, Jennifer (Ethan) Borras, Leanne (Blake) Miller, Chrissy (Sam) Henry, Katie (Jeff) Dietrich, and Kim (Mandy) Zeller; 11 great-grandchildren, a brother, Jennings Andrew Edmond of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Cloyce was preceded in death by his siblings, Bernice Easterling, Timothy Edmond, Kenneth Edmond, Daca Vee Hodges and LaVerne Pritchard.
Cremation will take place through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. A memorial service celebrating Cloyce's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Cloyce's name be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Cloyce by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 8, 2020.