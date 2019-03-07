Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Clyde E. Kerns

Clyde E. Kerns

85, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Amberwood Manor at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Raymond E. and Evelyn L. Osgood Kerns and was a 1951 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Clyde was a U.S. Army veteran where he served as a helicopter mechanic and was also the former owner and operator of Star Oil Field Construction. Clyde was a man with many hobbies which included raising beagles and rabbit hunting, woodworking, spending time outdoors looking at wildlife, golfing and bowling. He also was a member of the New Philadelphia Elks #510, the New Philadelphia Moose.

Surviving are his daughters, Vicky Kerns and her companion, John McDonald of East Canton and Valli (Lawrence) McDonald of New Philadelphia; a granddaughter, Angel (Jody) Jones; three great grandchildren, Quinton, Jeremiah and Alana Jones, his companion, Dola Eckert of Mineral City and a brother, Glen Kerns of Navarre. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, the late Laura Kerns and a grandson, Dustin McDonald.

In keeping with his wishes, Clyde is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and no visitation or services will be observed. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling the arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Clyde by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019
