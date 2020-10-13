Congetta Jean Recchiuti
91, of Dennison, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Park Village Retirement Center in Dover, after a period of declining health. Born Feb. 14, 1929 in Monesson, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Carmello Cirincione and Lucy (Liberto) Cirincione Campeti. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Patsy Campeti who reared her like his own daughter; a great-grandson, Derek Clark; and her sister, Carme Welz. A Twin City resident for most of her life, Jean was a member of Immaculate Conception Church where she had been active in the Altar Society. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who was devoted to her family. She loved caring for them and will be remembered for her wonderful cooking and baking.
On Feb. 9, 1946, she married John Joseph Recchiuti with whom she enjoyed over 59 years of marriage until his passing on July 7, 2005. They are survived by a daughter, Nancy (Walt) Rosenberry; two sons, Donald (Leah) Recchiuti and Ronald (Lona) Recchiuti; grandchildren, Mike (Margie) Rosenberry, Melissa Clark, Lisa (Rick) Martinelli, John Recchiuti, Donnie Recchiuti, and Jamie (Sandy) Recchiuti; great-grandchildren, Emily, Ricky, Rachel, Anthony, Marcus, Alexis, Trista, Marco, and Andrew; and great-great-grandchildren, Liam, Silas, Ila, Arabella, Braylon, and Evalyn Jean.
Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Family and friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, prior to the Mass. She will be interred beside her beloved husband in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and the Alzheimer's Association
