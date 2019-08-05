|
|
Connie Mae Sewell-Butler
age 74, of Carrollton and formerly of Strasburg, died peacefully, Saturday, August 3, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her family. Born in Dover, Ohio on May 29, 1945, Connie was a daughter of the late Fred M. Parsons and Deborah C. and Frank Collar. She attended Dover High School and worked for the former Handy & Harmon at Dover, Motel 6 and as a home health aide. Connie attended God's Family Church at Dover and enjoyed collecting any memorabilia which contained red apples. She also loved cleaning, fishing at her brother's pond, playing on the computer playing Facebook and Pogo games. Most of all, Connie enjoyed making new friends and being with her family.
Connie is survived by a son, Dwight (Samantha Hammonds) Frutig of Dover; a daughter, Danelle (Frank) Richardson of Carrollton, a son-in-law, James Hayhurst of Dundee; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, her siblings, Ola (Tizzie) Parsons, Shelby (Ilem) Weaver, Faye (Eugene) Breehl all of New Philadelphia and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, mother and step-father, Connie was preceded in death by her second husband, Daniel E. Sewell and her third husband, Michael Butler, a daughter, Lucinda Hayhurst; a son, Timothy Frutig, and her siblings, Ruby "Sis" Lyles, Ralph Pasons, Gladys Thoburn, Nada Parsons, Betty Rothacher, Larry Parsons, and William Parsons.
The family will greet guests on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 5 - 8 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Mr. Tom Watkins will lead a service celebrating Connie's life in the Geib Funeral Center on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Connie by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 5, 2019