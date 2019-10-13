|
Connor Douglas Seevers
19, of Uhrichsville, died as the result of injuries sustained in an accident on Friday, October 11, 2019 near Athens, Ohio. Born October 5, 2000 in Dover, he was a son of Douglas H. and Shannon J. (Steele) Seevers of Uhrichsville. Connor was a graduate of Claymont High School in 2019 and was currently in his freshman year at Hocking College where he was studying music management. His whole life was about music – playing the guitar, listening to music, making beats, and going to concerts. He was also a talented artist who loved to carve with his dad, draw and design tattoos. He will be remembered as funny and quirky with a quick wit, but most of all as kind.
In addition to his parents, Connor is survived by his younger brothers whom he loved very much, Ethan and Noah Seevers; grandparents, Blaine and Donna Steele and Doug and Donna Seevers; great-grandmothers, Norma Steele and Norma Phillips; uncles and aunts, Bob and Dawn Abrams, Cory and Amanda Roth, Dan and Dana Krocker, and Keith and Jess Steele; many cousins; and a number of great-uncles and great-aunts, including Joe Jr. and Debbie Pena who were special to him.
Services, officiated by Pastor Joe Pena, Jr., will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In keeping with Connor's love of animals, especially cats, memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44683 for their cat shelter.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 13, 2019