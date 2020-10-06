1/1
CONRADENE "CONNIE" LINDON
Conradene "Connie" Lindon

85, of New Philadelphia and formerly of Gnadenhutten, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Coleman W. and Jane Rosean (Schaar) Gibson, Connie was born October 27, 1934 in Tuscarawas. Connie was the salutatorian for the Gnadenhutten High School class of 1952. Then, she married her late husband, James O. Lindon, on October 26, 1952. Together, they were members at John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church at Gnadenhutten. Connie and Jim enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states in the U.S. and all but one province in Canada. They also enjoyed retirement in West Palm Beach for 10 years. In addition to traveling, Connie loved to collect antiques, read, cook and sew. Most importantly, she treasured spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: James (Laura) Lindon of New Philadelphia, Marty (Camille) Lindon of Strasburg, and Penny (Paul) Suttle of Strasburg; her grandchildren, Amanda Lyons and Raeann and Jaelle Lindon and three great-grandchildren. Connie was preceded in passing by her parents; husband, Jim; and two brothers.

No public visitation or services are scheduled and cremation will be cared for by Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A private family graveside service will be held in Gnadenhutten Cemetery later this month. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Connie by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com Contributions may be made in Connie's memory to the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church, P.O. Box 126, Gnadenhutten, OH 44629 or to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 6, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
