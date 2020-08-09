1/
Constance J. "Connie" Spring
Constance "Connie" J. Spring

84, of Brooksville, Fla., died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Brooksville HealthCare Center. She was born June 12, 1936 in Canton, Ohio and moved to Brooksville 18 years ago from Newcomerstown, Ohio. She was an Elementary School Teacher and retired from the Indian Valley School District. Mrs. Spring was an active member of the Brooksville Wesleyan Church, serving on the church's board, was a choir member, and served as a volunteer chaplain at Brooksville Regional Hospital. She also was a Sunday School Teacher

for 25 years.

Survivors include her husband, Franklin D. Spring; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy W. and Tammy Spring of Newcomerstown, Ohio; daughters and sons-in-law, Tamara J. and Neal Bishop of Oakland, Calif., and Tonya J. and Jeff Criswell of Coshocton, Ohio; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will remain private for the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org.

Merritt Funeral Home

(352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-6699
