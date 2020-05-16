Cora B. Generous
76, of Dover, passed away May 13, 2020, in New Dawn Retirement Community. Born in Baltimore, MD, on October 27, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Melvin and Dorcie (Harper) Davis. Cora was a 1961 graduate of Clendenin High School in West Virginia. She then went to work with the Frito Lay Company for 30 years. Cora married her husband, the late John L. Generous, on October 24, 1987. Together they enjoyed fishing. She also loved to travel and crafts.
Cora is survived by her children, Donna (Greg) Schaser of Canton, Charlene (Bill) McMinn of Kansas City, Missouri, Debby Generous of Borgoltz, Ohio, and Chuck and Doug Andrews, both of Cleveland. Cora was preceded by her parents, husband, and her grandson, Jody Burnworth in 2015.
A private family visitation and service will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Entombment will follow in Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Cora's memory may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Cora by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
76, of Dover, passed away May 13, 2020, in New Dawn Retirement Community. Born in Baltimore, MD, on October 27, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Melvin and Dorcie (Harper) Davis. Cora was a 1961 graduate of Clendenin High School in West Virginia. She then went to work with the Frito Lay Company for 30 years. Cora married her husband, the late John L. Generous, on October 24, 1987. Together they enjoyed fishing. She also loved to travel and crafts.
Cora is survived by her children, Donna (Greg) Schaser of Canton, Charlene (Bill) McMinn of Kansas City, Missouri, Debby Generous of Borgoltz, Ohio, and Chuck and Doug Andrews, both of Cleveland. Cora was preceded by her parents, husband, and her grandson, Jody Burnworth in 2015.
A private family visitation and service will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Entombment will follow in Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Cora's memory may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Cora by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 16, 2020.