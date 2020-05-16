Cora B. Generous
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cora B. Generous

76, of Dover, passed away May 13, 2020, in New Dawn Retirement Community. Born in Baltimore, MD, on October 27, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Melvin and Dorcie (Harper) Davis. Cora was a 1961 graduate of Clendenin High School in West Virginia. She then went to work with the Frito Lay Company for 30 years. Cora married her husband, the late John L. Generous, on October 24, 1987. Together they enjoyed fishing. She also loved to travel and crafts.

Cora is survived by her children, Donna (Greg) Schaser of Canton, Charlene (Bill) McMinn of Kansas City, Missouri, Debby Generous of Borgoltz, Ohio, and Chuck and Doug Andrews, both of Cleveland. Cora was preceded by her parents, husband, and her grandson, Jody Burnworth in 2015.

A private family visitation and service will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Entombment will follow in Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Cora's memory may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Cora by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved