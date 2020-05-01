Cora Viola Edwards Patterson



age 87, of New Philadelphia, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the comfort of her home after a 6-month courageous battle with cancer. Cora was born on February 22, 1933 to the late John and Martha Edwards of Goshen. She was a graduate of Midvale High School. She married the love of her life, Lloyd Evans Patterson on August 2, 1952. They were married for 46 years until Lloyd's passing in 1998. Cora was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Cora's hobbies included: reading, baking/ decorating cakes, making cookies, candy, ceramics, and other crafts. She will best be remembered by her handmade fleece blankets that she gave away to friends and family in which they will be warmed and comforted by for years to come.



Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, and her sisters, Jean Goss and Sally Freehahn. Her sister Dora Boyer, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away hours after Cora. Cora will sadly be missed by her sons, Lloyd Craig (Deborah) Patterson of Ft. Wayne, IN, John (Sherri) Patterson of Medina, OH; beloved grandchildren, David (Theresa), Carrie, Anna, Caleb Patterson, Sarah (Stephen) Heindel, Kelsey and Dustin Patterson, and two great grandchildren, Scott and Sheila; sisters Mary Lou (Kenny) Carroll, Bernie (Glen) Shull, many nieces, nephews, and good friend Tina Flory.



There will be no services at this time and the family will hold a private gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W. New Philadelphia, Ohio, 44663 or The Salvation Army, 809 Emmet Avenue, NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio, 44663.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store