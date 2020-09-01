Corinna J. Houze "Together Again"
84, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House on August 31, 2020. Born in New Philadelphia on May 3, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Noble and Voneta Mae (Marlowe) Sherrard. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School, Corinna married the late Lorin H. Houze, Jr. Corinna was a gifted musician, sharing her piano and organ skills with several area churches including the First Christian Church, the Dover First Christian Church, and was currently playing at East Sparta United Methodist Church.
Professionally, Corinna worked for several area businesses, but most recently at Quickprint Center, WJER, and for Geib Funeral Homes as their graphic designer.
She is survived by her children, Eric (Cathy) Houze of Strasburg and Lori Watson of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Ashley and Corey Watson and Ryan (Jordan) Ott; great-granddaughter, Wren Ott; and her sister, Anita Walker.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. A service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Memorial contributions in Corinna's memory may be directed to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Due to Covid 19,the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are asked to wear a mask. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com
