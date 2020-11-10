1/
CRIST L. MILLER
Crist L. Miller

78, of 6945 Township Road 654, Millersburg, died peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg following an extended illness. He was born near Berlin on May 23, 1942 to the late Levi C. and Clara M. (Miller) Miller and Married Nettie J. Miller on October 8, 1968 and she survives. He retired from Galion Dump Bodies and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to his wife, Nettie, he is survived by children: Myron (Sara Ann) Miller of Millersburg, Marcus Miller of Warsaw and Matthew Miller of Walnut Hills Nursing Home; six grandchildren: Jay Mark (Darlene) Miller, Marlin (Marianne) Miller, Michael Miller, (Rebekah (special friend Merlin), Nathan Miller and Caleb Miller; two great grandchildren, Luke Michael Miller and Anne Meredith Miller; a brother, Eli L. (Sarah) Miller of Dalton; sisters, Mary Ann Erb of Millersburg and Verna (Lester) Miller of Beach City; and brother-in-law, Ervin Hershberger of Dalton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mahlon L. Miller; sisters, Anna Hershberger and Amanda Hershberger; infant brothers, Andy and Ben; a stillborn sister; two brothers-in-law, Andy Erb and David Hershberger; and a sister-in-law, Lizzie Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Dennis Yutzy residence, 6995 Township Road 654, Millersburg, with Bishop Mervin Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Swartzentruber Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call after 2:00 pm on Tuesday and anytime on Wednesday at the Yutzy residence with a no hand shaking policy. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff of Pomerene Hospital for their kind and loving care for Crist. Memorial contributions may be made to the Winesburg Fire Department.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
