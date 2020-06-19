Crist M. Miller



66, of 5850 CR 201, Millersburg, passed away late Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side after a battle with cancer. He was born on June 20, 1953 to the late Mose C. and Clara (Kline) Miller. He married Esther A. Miller on September 19, 1972. She survives. Crist was a poultry farmer and a member of the New Order Amish Church where he was ordained as minister in 1983.



Surviving is his wife, Esther; six children, Arlene (Ben) Troyer, Jason (Lisa) Miller, Bryan (Rhoda) Miller, Jeremy (Amy) Miller all of Millersburg, Janice Kay Miller of the home, and Eldon (Kristine) Miller of Millersburg; 28 grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara (late Melvin) Weaver of Millersburg. Preceding him in death are his parents; a daughter, Sharon Marie; a son, Marcus Allen; and a brother, Raymond Miller.



Funeral services will be held at Weaver Playsets 5854 CR 201, Millersburg on Sunday, June 21 at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Roy Hershberger, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Troyer Cemetery. Friends may call at the Miller residence any time after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and anytime on Friday. NO CALLING HOURS WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY DUE TO A FAMILY WEDDING RECEPTION. A special thanks to LifeCare Hospice for their support during this time.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH



330-893-2273



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store