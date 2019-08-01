|
Cynthia L. "Cyndi" Basiletti
63, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, July 29, 2019 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born in New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Dallas R. and Dorothy J. Byers Huff and a 1974 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Cyndi was a homemaker and a member of the First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia but will always be remembered for her love of animals and the special place that she had in her heart for them. Especially her cats and dogs.
Surviving are her husband, Brian C. Basiletti, whom she married Jan. 6, 1980; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Melanie and Marvin Byers of New Philadelphia, Marge and Ron Onslow of Stone Creek and Brent and Michele Basiletti of Tippecanoe and numerous nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, Cyndi is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A graveside service will be held Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia with Deacon Ron Onslow officiating. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Cyndi by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019