Dale E. Kreisher
92, of Dover passed away peacefully at Park Village Health Center on Monday morning, July 29, 2019, loving his Lord, his wife, his family, and his Grace Lutheran Church family along with his many friends. Dale, a retired Pharmacist was co-owner of Kreisher Drug Store with his father, Guy and brother, Bob. Dale also managed a Peoples Drug Store on W. 3rd St. in Dover for many years. He ended his career working for his ex-competitors and friends, Jerry and the late Dave Marlowe. Dale was past president of the Dover Rotary Club and served on the board of directors of Tuscarawas County AAA Auto Club. A lifetime member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Dover, Dale served on the planning board and served many years as an usher. He also belonged to the Dover Masonic lodge and was a life member of the New Philadelphia Elks #510. He was a 1945 graduate of Dover High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He then graduated in 1949 from Ohio Northern University with a B.S. degree in pharmacy. Dale's hobby was writing poetry for his family and friends. He often bragged about cheating Hallmark out of $100s of dollars by writing poems and cards for the love of his life, Lura.
Along with his wife of nearly 69 years, Lura "Lu" (Thomas) Kreisher with whom he married on Nov. 12, 1950, Dale is survived by his three children, Janie Huffman and Jill (Jeff) Hootman both of Dover and Dale Guy (Ice) Kreisher of Seoul, South Korea; seven grandchildren, Jay Hootman, Dr. Sara (Steve) Kim, Andrew (Shelly) Huffman, Katie Hootman, Emily (Jory) Swihart, Cari and Callan Kreisher; six great grandchildren, Carter, Benjamin, and Caroline Kim; Kellen and Jack Swihart and Graham Huffman along with a soon to be expected great grandchild. In addition to his parents, Charles and Bertha (Wendling) Kreisher, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Robert and an infant sister.
A funeral service celebrating Dale's life will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Grace Lutheran Church at Dover with Rev. Donald Rice officiating with a reception to follow in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum at Dover Burial Park. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Dale can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church, 216 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 31, 2019