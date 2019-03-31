Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
DALE L. MUSKOPF

DALE L. MUSKOPF Obituary
Dale L. Muskopf

94, of Dover, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at

Truman Hospice House. He was born at Beach City, the son of the late Walter and Ruth Stahl Muskopf. He was a WW II Army Veteran of the 104th Division had been awarded both the Bronze and Silver Stars, He retired from National Grange Insurance as regional manager and later was employed at Miller and Miller of Dover. Dale also raised Christmas trees and sold them in the Beach City area. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and American Legion both of Beach City and Elks of New Philadelphia.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Samuels whom he married Dec. 226, 1967, two daughters Peggy (Steve) Gibbs of Massillon, Carla (Bill) Barnett of Magnolia, One son, John (Susan) Muskopf of Wooster, eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, two stepsons Scott and Steven Berzon, one stepdaughter Janice Berzon and brother-in-law, Cyriel Boelens. He is preceded by two sisters and brother-in-law, one stepdaughter and one stepson.

A celebration of Dale's life will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City. Friends may call one hour prior to service Tuesday. Interment will be made in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City. Condolences may be made to

www.lantzerfuneralhome.com

Lantzer 330-756-2121
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019
