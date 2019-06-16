|
Dale M. Gangale
To our dear departed, Dale Marjorie Gangale, who passed away in the arms of her husband on Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2019.
Dale was born on Oct. 14, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Dale and Lois Titus. Dale attended West Tech High School where she met Dominic F. Gangale with whom an instant connection was formed and they soon became "high school sweethearts." They were married on Aug. 29, 1970 and would've celebrated 49 years of marriage this August. They were together for over 53 years.
In 1976, the couple purchased a small cheese facility in Sugarcreek, Ohio, and together, grew it to be among the largest in the state. She was proudly married to her best friend, living and working together whilst raising a family. Dale was voted best smile in high school, an endearing feature she maintained throughout her life. She was the most selfless, caring, giving and thoughtful person who was always there for you as a listener, supporter and advisor. Dale had a resolve to get things done. When she put her mind to something there was no stopping her. She believed that anything was possible. She was a doer, a problem solver with a no nonsense take on finding solutions. As a strong and determined woman she once worked three jobs out of high school because "you gotta do what you gotta do" for your dreams. She was the encompassment of encouraging you to believe and follow your dreams through hard work. Whether tasked with raising five children while maintaining the job of secretary and bookkeeper of a cheese factory, coming to the aid of family or friend in need, or maintaining house, children, gardens, cooking and close relationships, these were all reflections of her character.
Dale was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives in so many ways. She was deeply devoted to her husband and children and we know she sacrificed many of her silent dreams for her family's welfare, care and future. Maintaining a uniquely close relationship with many friends, especially her high school friends, is a testament to her loving commitment. She loved frequent get-togethers and daily phone calls. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and enjoyed music and singing, especially to her grandchildren. She loved flowers and had an eye for making beautiful arrangements. Her radiant smile and big heart will be missed by so many and is now received into the arms of Our Father and the ones who went before her. The outpouring of love and affection, sympathy and loss, signifies our gratitude and love for her. We will miss her terribly.
In loving memory of all who knew her, beloved Dale leaves behind her husband Dominic; Her children Annette Gangale of Winter Springs, FL., Jennifer Keck of Geneva, OH, Antonio Gangale of New Phila., OH, Dominic Gangale II of Massillon, OH and Caterina Gangale of Dover, OH; Her sister Ruth Riddle and brother John Titus; and her beloved grandchildren Antonia, Vincent, Alexandria of Winter Springs, FL; Dominic and Anthony of Geneva, OH; and Giavanna of Dover, OH. She is preceded in death by her sister Jean Spears.
At Dale's request, no visitation or services will be held. A memorial service will take place in her honor at a later date.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 16, 2019