Dale Smith
1927 - 2020
Dale Smith

92, of Newcomerstown passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home. He was born November 17, 1927 in Dover to the late Robert L. and Mary Jo (Mallon) Smith. He worked at Cravat Coal Co. in Cadiz, Belden Brick in Sugarcreek and did maintenance at Creekside Crossing. He was married to Lillian V. Smith who preceded him in death. He then married Debbie (Phillips) Smith who survives.

He is also survived by his two daughters, Judy (Mike) Frutig of Dover and Kathy (Mark) Miller of Ragersville; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, John Smith; one grandchild; three brothers; and one sister.

Graveside services will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery, Sugarcreek with Pastor Bill Eckort officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com

Addy, 740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
