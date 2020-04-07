|
|
Dale Wayne Smith
59, of Uhrichsville, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born March 9, 1961 in Dennison, Ohio, he was a son of Kenneth Eugene Smith and the late Barbara Antonia (Holzmann) Smith who preceded him in death on March 23, 2020. Dale will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his wife, Pamela (Morris) Smith whom he married on Dec. 31, 2014; daughter, Kiersten (companion, Dustin Castello) Young; grandsons, Chase, Braylon and Makai; sister, Barb Oberholzer; brothers, David (companion, Dotti) Smith and Michael (Lori) Smith; and a large extended family including nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kailee Smith, and brother-in-law, Scott Oberholzer.
A lifelong area resident, Dale was a 1979 graduate of Claymont High School who had been employed for many years by Allied Machine. He enjoyed membership in a number of local social clubs, including the Elks, Moose, Eagles and AIC. He leaves behind a host of dear friends whom he cherished and loved helping whenever he had the chance. He was an excellent cook and a loving caregiver for his late mother.
A private, family burial is planned in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. In the interest of public health, no public visitation or service is planned. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Tuscarawas County Humane Society.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020