Dallas E. Charton



age 67, passed away at The Cleveland Clinic Main Campus of Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 following an unexpected health complication. He was a well-traveled Bolivar area resident and was born October 3, 1952 in Canton, Ohio to the late Fred and Margaret (Lindsay) Charton. He was a 1971 graduate of the Tuscarawas Valley High School, Mineral City, Ohio. He then attended Western Kentucky University until 1975 where he was initiated into The National Political Science Honor Society (Pi Sigma Alpha), The Professional Journalistic Society (Sigma Delta Chi), received two certificates for outstanding academic achievement, and graduated with a double major in Mass Communication and Government. Dallas used his education from WKU to pursue a career in journalism where he worked for The Times Reporter, Canton Repository, Free Press, and Farm and Dairy newspapers respectively until 1999. In 2003, he earned a Master's Degree in The Arts of Education and became a respected substitute teacher for many schools in Northeast Ohio. He enjoyed umpiring softball for several local high schools, managing his family farm, and growing giant pumpkins in his garden. He was even a member of The Giant Pumpkin Grower's Society where he attended several events throughout the years.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter Kendra Charton who died December 13, 1991 and his sister Rebecca A. Charton, who died December 16, 1996. Surviving is his son Tyler Charton of Bolivar, Ohio; his sisters: Shirley (Richard) Lewis of North Canton, Ohio and Brenda Charton of Strasburg, Ohio.



As requested, Dallas was cremated so his ashes can be spread on Mars one day. They will remain on Earth until space travel is affordable or cannons become much stronger. A celebration of life will take place on the family farm (9863 Sherman Church Rd. SW Bolivar, OH) on Saturday, October 3 from 4:00 p.m. to whenever we decide to end it for anyone who wants to pay late respects or tell fond stories.



