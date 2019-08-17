|
|
Dallas W. Hostetler
88, of Strasburg passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in the Walnut Hills Retirement Community. Dallas was born on Nov. 12, 1930 in Trail, Ohio to the late Ralph and Eva Kandle Hostetler. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley J. Hostetler, on Dec. 8, 2015, and a brother, Doran Hostetler. Dallas had worked at Republic Steel and Greer Steel for many years, was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Strasburg, where he served on many different committees throughout the years. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting antiques, and spending time with his family. Dallas had a love for baseball, in his younger years, he coached a variety of minor and pony league teams; he also was a tremendous fan of the Cleveland Indians.
Dallas is survived by his children, Connie (Jim) Hershberger, of Sugarcreek, Cindy Hostetler of Lewis Center, Wayne (Jeanne) Hostetler of Dalton, Janet (David) Muckley of Green; brother, Eugene Hostetler of Berea; sister, Betty (Charles) Williams of Alabama; grandchildren, Stacy, Janelle, Karissa, Melanie, Jessica, Rebecca, Jaret and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg, 140 South Bodmer Ave., with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Interment will be in the Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg. Following the burial, a luncheon will be held in funeral home's reception center. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Dallas may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church at 211 Eighth St., SW, Strasburg, Ohio 44680.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 17, 2019