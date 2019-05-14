|
Dallas W.
Vickers, Jr.
78 of Jewett, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz, Ohio. He was born June 28, 1940, in Dennison, Ohio a son of the late Dallas. W. and Helen Jones Vickers, Sr. Dallas, along with his wife Cindy, owned and operated Vickers' Home Improvements and High Meadow Farm. He was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserve.
Dallas is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cindy K. McBride Vickers; his son, Dallas (Mindy) W. Vickers, III of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren: Halle, Jace and Camden Vickers; and a brother, William (Sharon) Vickers of Mansfield, Ohio.
A graveside service will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, Jewett with Rev. Robert Hooker officiating. The memorial guestbook may be signed at:
www.clark-kirkland.com
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 740-942-2650
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019