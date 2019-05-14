Home

DALLAS W. VICKERS Jr. Obituary
Dallas W.

Vickers, Jr.

78 of Jewett, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz, Ohio. He was born June 28, 1940, in Dennison, Ohio a son of the late Dallas. W. and Helen Jones Vickers, Sr. Dallas, along with his wife Cindy, owned and operated Vickers' Home Improvements and High Meadow Farm. He was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserve.

Dallas is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cindy K. McBride Vickers; his son, Dallas (Mindy) W. Vickers, III of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren: Halle, Jace and Camden Vickers; and a brother, William (Sharon) Vickers of Mansfield, Ohio.

A graveside service will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, Jewett with Rev. Robert Hooker officiating. The memorial guestbook may be signed at:

www.clark-kirkland.com

Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 740-942-2650
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019
