Dalton E. McInturf
90, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 26, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Born March 12, 1929 in Dover, he was the son of the late Floyd A. and Grace N. (Embree) McInturf. He graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1947, and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After completing his service, he married his loving wife of 64 years, the former Saundra Jean Culbertson (Saunie), on January 1, 1955. Together, they were blessed with a life of love and beautiful memories. Of greatest importance, his treasured family and his strong faith. Many of these cherished family memories were made at their Tappan Lake cabin, where he enjoyed volleyball, frisbee, fishing, power boating, and water skiing. Whether at the lake, on vacation, or at his grandchildren's sporting, academic, or musical events, Dalton loved to support his family's numerous endeavors and interests. He was raised in faith at First Christian Church of New Philadelphia, ultimately becoming Elder Emeritus at Faith Christian Church, also of New Philadelphia, where he served in many additional capacities throughout his lifetime. He could always be found on most Sundays, or any significant church event; eager to meet with a welcoming hello, a firm but friendly handshake, and a heartwarming self-introduction. As a lifetime resident of New Philadelphia, Dalton was employed 40 years with the Marlite Corporation. And following retirement, he became "chief of signage" with McInturf Realty, always performing significant site foreman duties during the Christmas in the Park event held annually at Tuscora Park in New Philadelphia. Additionally, Dalton found excitement behind the wheel of anything with a motor; slightly revealing a more expressive, somewhat hidden, personality. And this pleasure seemed only matched by his attraction to ice cream, baked goods, and all-things preferably homemade. But his truly notable self could typically be found, speaking one-on-one with a loved one, a friend, or a complete stranger; in a church pew, on a living room couch, at a sporting event, or on a front porch. He was always interested in engaging in genuine conversation.
He will be deeply missed and cherished by his wife, Saunie; sons, Jan (Roni) of New Philadelphia and Michael (Lynn) of Cincinnati; his grandchildren: Alexandra, Abigail, Taylor, Ian, Tessa, Roman, and Evan; great-granddaughter, Maisyn; along with his brother, Duane (Loretta) McInturf of Lexington Kentucky and their son Gary. In addition to his parents, Dalton was preceded in passing by his infant children, Mark Allen and Pamala Kay.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Pastor Brian Flood will officiate a service at Faith Christian Church on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia where the V.F.W. Post #1445 will render military honors. Memorial contributions in Dalton's memory may be directed to Faith Christian Church, 2012 Pleasant Valley Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Phila., or The Quaker Foundation, P.O. Box 627, New Phila. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dalton by visiting the funeral home website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on July 30, 2019