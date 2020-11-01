Dan D. Buss80, of Dover, died Friday October 30, 2020 at Union Hospital in Dover after a brief illness. Born May 16, 1940 in Dover, he was a son of the late Charles H. and Alice M. (Baker) Buss. He was self employed at Hilltop Market in Mt. Eaton for 27 years then worked at the former Goshen Dairy Company. He was a member of The Sugarcreek Church of the Brethren and enjoyed old cars and traveling.Dan is survived by his wife the former Sandra (Burlison) Duda, whom he married April 23, 1990. Also surviving are two children Brad (Victoria) Buss of Dover and Cynthia (Robert) Picklesimer of Wooster; two step children Mike Duda of New Philadelphia and Robin (Mike) Bolon of Bowerston; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, two sisters Mary (Dick) Marshall of Sugarcreek, Martha Ann Buss of Florida and a brother in law Jim Evilsizor of Pa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Rebecca Evilsizor.No services are scheduled at this time. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113