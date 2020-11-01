1/1
Dan D. Buss
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan D. Buss

80, of Dover, died Friday October 30, 2020 at Union Hospital in Dover after a brief illness. Born May 16, 1940 in Dover, he was a son of the late Charles H. and Alice M. (Baker) Buss. He was self employed at Hilltop Market in Mt. Eaton for 27 years then worked at the former Goshen Dairy Company. He was a member of The Sugarcreek Church of the Brethren and enjoyed old cars and traveling.

Dan is survived by his wife the former Sandra (Burlison) Duda, whom he married April 23, 1990. Also surviving are two children Brad (Victoria) Buss of Dover and Cynthia (Robert) Picklesimer of Wooster; two step children Mike Duda of New Philadelphia and Robin (Mike) Bolon of Bowerston; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, two sisters Mary (Dick) Marshall of Sugarcreek, Martha Ann Buss of Florida and a brother in law Jim Evilsizor of Pa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Rebecca Evilsizor.

No services are scheduled at this time. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lebold-Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved