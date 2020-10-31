Dan D. Hershberger



90, of 2696 CR 70, Sugarcreek, passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after a short period of declining health. He was born on April 8, 1930 to the late Dan J. and Katieann (Beachy) Hershberger and married Esther L. Troyer on October 10, 1953. She preceded him in death in 2001. Dan was a member of the Amish church where he was also ordained as minister in 1967. He was a machinist/mechanic and owner of Balco Machine in Farmerstown for 40 years.



He will be missed by his children, Martha Hershberger, Lois (Emery) Miller, Naomi (Freeman) Miller, and Dwight (Sherry) Hershberger all of Sugarcreek; 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and his brother Hank (Ruth) Hershberger of Sugarcreek. In addition to his parents and his wife Esther, he is preceded in death by his daughter Karen Hershberger; three great-grandchildren, Derek, Lynette, and James; four brothers, Simon, Roy, Jonas and Emanuel; a sister Emma Kramer and two infant sisters, Mattie and Ada.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 1 at the Freeman L. Miller residence 2740 CR 70, Sugarcreek with Bishop Delon E. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday and after 1 p.m. on Saturday with a no handshaking policy being observed.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.



