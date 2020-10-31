1/
Dan D. Hershberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan D. Hershberger

90, of 2696 CR 70, Sugarcreek, passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after a short period of declining health. He was born on April 8, 1930 to the late Dan J. and Katieann (Beachy) Hershberger and married Esther L. Troyer on October 10, 1953. She preceded him in death in 2001. Dan was a member of the Amish church where he was also ordained as minister in 1967. He was a machinist/mechanic and owner of Balco Machine in Farmerstown for 40 years.

He will be missed by his children, Martha Hershberger, Lois (Emery) Miller, Naomi (Freeman) Miller, and Dwight (Sherry) Hershberger all of Sugarcreek; 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and his brother Hank (Ruth) Hershberger of Sugarcreek. In addition to his parents and his wife Esther, he is preceded in death by his daughter Karen Hershberger; three great-grandchildren, Derek, Lynette, and James; four brothers, Simon, Roy, Jonas and Emanuel; a sister Emma Kramer and two infant sisters, Mattie and Ada.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 1 at the Freeman L. Miller residence 2740 CR 70, Sugarcreek with Bishop Delon E. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday and after 1 p.m. on Saturday with a no handshaking policy being observed.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved