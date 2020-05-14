Dan G. Caldwell
1945 - 2020
Dan G. Caldwell

age 74, of Marysville, formerly of New Philadelphia, died peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 3, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late George and Dorothy Kileman Caldwell. A 1963 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, he was of the Nazarene faith. A lifelong commercial carpenter, Dan retired in 2001 from Gundy Construction. He also was a former associate of other construction companies throughout the years. Dan also built two of his own personal family homes. Known for his skilled craftsmanship and woodworking, he acquired his abilities from his father, George, who was also an accomplished craftsman, despite his total blindness. He enjoyed the outdoors, including working in the yard, tinkering with odd jobs around the house, and spending time in the garage. Dan had an interest in refurbishing old cars as a hobby. Above all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Known as "Pop", his two grandchildren were the twinkle of his eye. JayLyn and Lane enjoyed their time visiting their Pop in "New Homeadelphia" and were thrilled when Pop and Grandma became their neighbors in Marysville last year.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dianne Huff Caldwell, whom he married Aug. 28, 1966; his daughter, Danielle Caldwell of Marysville; his granddaughter, JayLyn; his grandson, Lane; and many other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Caldwell; his son, Brent Caldwell; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Garnet and Nora Huff.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the Evergreen Burial Park in New Philadelphia. Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home in New Philadelphia and Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville are assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's memory to Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Avenue, Marysville, Ohio 43040. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dan by visiting the funeral home's websites at www.GeibCares.com or www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Evergreen Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
