Dan L. Beachy



80, of 8462 Maple Dr. NW, Sugarcreek, passed away at his residence on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on Jan. 20, 1940 to the late Levi M. and Carrie (Stutzman) Beachy. On Feb. 15, 1962, he married Sarah Raber who survives. Dan was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church where he was ordained as deacon in 1996.



He is survived by his wife, Sarah and their three children, Nelson of the home, Mary (Atlee) Miller of Dundee, and Verna (Leroy) Miller of the home; sister, Mary Beachy of Sugarcreek; step brothers, Gideon (Anna) Yoder of Fresno, Eli (Emma) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Dan (Mary) Yoder of Millersburg, and Henry (Mary) Yoder of Millersburg; step sisters, Malinda (Albert) Yoder of Millersburg, Edna (late Henry) Nisley of Millersburg, and Barbara (Jonas) Raber of Baltic; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandsons. He is preceded in death by his son, Norman Beachy; a sister, Alta Beachy; brother, Nelson (Malinda) Beachy, and step mother, Amanda Beachy.



Funeral services will be held at the home on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m. with Bishop Jonas J. Bontrager officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday and any time on Saturday. A special thank you to Community Hospice for their support during this time.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store