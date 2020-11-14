1/
Dan L. Beachy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan L. Beachy

80, of 8462 Maple Dr. NW, Sugarcreek, passed away at his residence on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on Jan. 20, 1940 to the late Levi M. and Carrie (Stutzman) Beachy. On Feb. 15, 1962, he married Sarah Raber who survives. Dan was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church where he was ordained as deacon in 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah and their three children, Nelson of the home, Mary (Atlee) Miller of Dundee, and Verna (Leroy) Miller of the home; sister, Mary Beachy of Sugarcreek; step brothers, Gideon (Anna) Yoder of Fresno, Eli (Emma) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Dan (Mary) Yoder of Millersburg, and Henry (Mary) Yoder of Millersburg; step sisters, Malinda (Albert) Yoder of Millersburg, Edna (late Henry) Nisley of Millersburg, and Barbara (Jonas) Raber of Baltic; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandsons. He is preceded in death by his son, Norman Beachy; a sister, Alta Beachy; brother, Nelson (Malinda) Beachy, and step mother, Amanda Beachy.

Funeral services will be held at the home on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m. with Bishop Jonas J. Bontrager officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday and any time on Saturday. A special thank you to Community Hospice for their support during this time.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved