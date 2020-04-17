|
|
Dan R. Yoder
93, of Walnut Creek, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a short period of declining health. He was born in Salt Creek Twp., Holmes County on April 19, 1926 to the late Reuben Ray and Clara (Troyer) Yoder and married Marilyn "Rellie" Weaver on Jan. 19, 1952. She died on Oct. 18, 2009. He retired from Owens-Illinois in Berlin as Head Electrician. Prior to that he owned Yoder Electric, providing electrical construction of numerous homes and commercial buildings in the area. Dan was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends and co-workers in numerous leagues. He shot his age at 80 years old. He enjoyed playing card games with friends in Sarasota and Walnut Hills. Dan was a talented woodworker, building cabinets, furniture and crafts. In his younger years he played the bass, mandolin and steel guitar in a country western band. He was a loyal fan of Hiland High School sports and Cleveland professional sports teams, especially his favorite, the Indians. Dan had a strong faith in God and was a long time member of Walnut Creek Mennonite Church. He had a kind and generous spirit and was always willing to help others. He loved his family and enjoyed life to the fullest.
He is survived by his children, Timothy (Brenda) Yoder of Boise, Idaho, Thomas (Barbara) Yoder of Wooster, Diane (Jerry) Hardt of Salyersville, Ky., and Lorie (Richard) Rico of Wooster; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Hardt, Wynn and Persis Yoder, Chloe (Brian) Eberhardt, Tyler (Shaina) Rico, and Campbell and Izzy Rico; and his great-grandchildren, Indigo and Lucia Rico. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen Yoder; three brothers, Nelson, William, and Joas Yoder; and four sisters, Lizzie Ann and Drucilla Yoder, Verna Bowman, and Mary Erb. The family would like to thank the staff at the Walnut Hills Retirement Community for all their care.
Due to the current health crisis a private service will be held with the immediate family. A Celebration of Life Service to honor Dan will be held at a future date. Burial will be at the Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery.Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a message for the family.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuenral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 17, 2020