Dana A. Hafliger
60, of Dover passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, October 11, 2020 in her residence following a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born in Dover, July 21, 1960 she was the daughter of the late Richard F. and Charlene R. (Young) Snyder and graduated in 1978 from New Philadelphia High School. Dana began her work career as a waitress with the former Elby's Restaurant in Dover and had worked for several local businesses which include the former Quality Farm & Fleet at Dover, as a cook with McDonalds at Dover, Sifferlin Pet Center at Dover and finally as a prep cook with Dutch Valley Restaurant at Sugarcreek, before her illness made it impossible to continue working. Dana was a member of Barrs Mill Church of God at Sugarcreek, loved spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, gardening and caring for her cats and dogs. On July 1, 1988, Dana married Peter "Pete" J. Hafliger and together celebrated over 32 years of marriage before her passing.
Also surviving are two sons, Daniel Hafliger and Joseph Hafliger both of the residence, a daughter, Stephanie Hafliger of Orrville; a sister and brother-in-law, Michele Nepsa and William Little of New Philadelphia, a nephew, Joshua Nepsa of Canton; a niece, Laura Nepsa of New Philadelphia and a great nephew, Jacob Nepsa of Bolivar. In addition to her parents, Dana was preceded in death by her nephew, Cpl. Keith V. Nepsa and her sister, Penny Lynne Snyder.
In keeping with her wishes, a private family visitation and memorial service will be held with Pastor John Majeski officiating. Burial will be alongside her mother in East Avenue Cemetery. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dana by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
