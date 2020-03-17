The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Daniel A. Troyer

Daniel A. Troyer Obituary
Daniel A. Troyer

18, of 5864 CR 59, Millersburg, died Monday, March 16, 2020 from head injuries sustained in an accident at work. He was born on April 16, 2001 to Adrian and Susie (Miller) Troyer of Millersburg. They survive. Daniel attended the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his five brothers, Aaron, Joseph, Edwin, Reuben and Marvin; three sisters, Ruth Ann, Sara Mae, and Elmina, all of the home; grandparents, Abe and Erma Troyer and Ben and Anna Miller both of Millersburg; and aunts, uncles cousins, and friends.

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Troyer residence with Bishop Vernon Stutzman officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery in Mechanic Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Troyer residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020
