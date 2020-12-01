Daniel A. Troyerage 63, of a resident of the Walnut Hills Retirement Community, Walnut Creek, Ohio, passed away Saturday night, November 28, 2020 in the nursing center following a brief illness. He was born November 16, 1957 in Millersburg, Ohio and was the son of Barbara a. Yoder Troyer of Dover, Ohio and the late Abe a. Troyer, Jr. Daniel was a former employee of Nick Amster Workshop at Wooster, Ohio, the Carroll Hills Workshop and the Villa Woodshop, both at Carrollton, Ohio. He was a happy, engaging and social individual who enjoyed lighthearted teasing and always carried a smile. He enjoyed spending his spare time working puzzles.In addition to his mother Barbara a. Troyer, he is survived by his two brothers and three sisters Leon (Jeannie) Troyer of Long Boat Key, FLA., David Troyer of Dover, Ruth Troyer and Mrs. Wilma (Larry, Sr.) Troyer, both of Apple Creek, OH, and Miriam a. Troyer of Baltic, OH, two nieces, Mrs. Karla (Matt) Postlethwait and Mrs. Ariel (Ben) Brodwolf, a nephew Austin Pamer, great-nephews Logan Postlethwait, Kylar Postlethwait, and Christopher Brodwolf and great-niece Amelia Brodwolf.Private family graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Dover Burial Park located at 5651 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, with Minister Josh Robinson officiating. No public calling hours are scheduled, but the family will observe a private visitation. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville, Ohio is handling arrangements. The Troyer Family would like to publicly offer their most sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of the Walnut Hills Facility. The collective kindness, dedication, and compassion that they exhibited on behalf of our beloved Daniel never can be fully expressed or repaid. Contributions in Daniel's memory may be made to the Walnut Hills Activities or Rehabilitation Department, C/O 4748 Olde Pump Street, Walnut Creek, Ohio 44687. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225