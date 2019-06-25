The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
at the residence
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
at the Miller residence
1942 - 2019
Bishop Daniel I. Miller Obituary
Bishop Daniel I. Miller

77, of 8004 Maurer Road, Sugarcreek, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home. He was born in Baltic on February 16, 1942 to the late Ivan D. and Mary Ann J. (Yoder) Miller and married Mary Ann E. Yoder on December 19, 1963. She survives. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was ordained as Minister on September 29, 1985 and Bishop on September 25, 1988.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jonas (Esther) Miller, John (Esther) Miller, and Miriam (Ivan) Miller all of Sugarcreek, Marion (Mary Ann) Miller of Dundee, David (Elmina) Miller, Daniel (Emma) Miller, Emma (Monroe) Yoder, Ella (Aden) Yoder all of Sugarcreek, Anna (Owen) Miller of Baltic, Robert (Ada) Miller of the home, Elsie Miller and Sarah Miller both of Sugarcreek, and Reuben (Mattie) Miller of Fredricksburg; 78 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; two brothers, Ervin (Diane) Miller of New Philadelphia and Melvin (Kay) Miller of Mt. Vernon; and five sisters, Clara Miller of the home, Mattie Miller of Sarasota, Iva Milller of Sugarcreek, Laurie (Omar) Beiler and Ella (Henry) Graber both of Sarasota. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stillborn brother; and four grandchildren.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Miller residence with Minister Henry Hershberger officiating. Burial will be in the Shrock Cemetery in Sugarcreek Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime Tuesday after 1 p.m. and all day on Wednesday at the residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 25, 2019
