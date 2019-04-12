Daniel J. Burkholder 1979-2018



40, of 7192 Township Road 665, Dundee, died suddenly early Thursday morning, April 11, 2019. He was born in Millersburg on March 26, 1979 to John J, and Ada Mae (Garber) Burkholder and married Barbara Ann Miller on September 26, 2002 and she survives. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Marion, John Daniel, Jaylon and Hannah, all of the home; his mother of Dundee; brothers and sisters, Marilyn (Ed) Mast of Fredericksburg, Mervin (Esther) Burkholder of Dundee, Ellen (Freeman) Yoder and Esther (Mel) Schlabach, both of Millersburg, Leroy (Miriam) Burkholder of Fredericksburg, Erma (Stephen) Miller, Mae (Paul) Schlabach and Fannie (Raymond) Troyer, all of Dundee and Ina (Merle) Hershberger of Sugarcreek; father and mother-in-law, Daniel and Mary Ellen Miller of Apple Creek; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the Mervin Burkholder residence, 7205 Township Road 665, with Bishop Delbert D. Hershberger officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the after 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Mervin Burkholder residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.



Spidell



330-359-5252



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019