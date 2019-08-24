The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martins Creek Mennonite Church
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Martins Creek Mennonite Church
Daniel J. Lehman


1939 - 2019
Daniel J. Lehman Obituary
Daniel J. Lehman 1939-2019

80, of Berlin and formerly of Walnut Creek, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Pomerene Memorial Hospital in Millersburg. He was born in Kidron on February 26, 1939 to the late Elmer and Mildred (Troyer) Lehman and married Shirley Marner on December 26, 1964. She survives. He was the former, part owner of Der Dutchman Restaurant in Walnut Creek for many years, formerly managed the former Pepper Mill and Plain-N-Fancy restaurants in New Philadelphia, and in recent years had just retired from custodial and grounds keeper for Hiland High School. He was a member of Martins Creek Mennonite Church in Millersburg and an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jacquelyn (Shawn) Oswald of Millersburg and Fred (Jill) Lehman of Dallas, Texas; four grandsons, Darrick (Elizabeth) Oswald, Brett Oswald, William Lehman, and Rawles Lehman; great-granddaughter, Ellie Oswald; and his two brothers, Robert (Miriam) Lehman of Honduras and Carlin (Sandy) Lehman of Kidron.

Services will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Martins Creek Mennonite Church with Pastor Jay Conn officiating. Private burial in the Church Cemetery will be held prior to services. Friends may call on Saturday 5-8 p.m. at Martins Creek Mennonite Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made in Dan's memory to Martins Creek Mennonite Church, 6111 CR 203, Millersburg, Ohio 44654.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 24, 2019
