Daniel L. "Danny" Mason
89, of Salem, and formerly of Dover, passed away at his home on Friday, August 23, 2019. Born May 21, 1930 in Dover he was a son of the late Herbert and Pauline Huff Mason. Danny was the owner and operator of Mason's Foodliner IGA in Wellsville, Ohio and the former Mason True Value Hardware Store in Strasburg. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Strasburg, Dover Elks and was a 32nd Degree Mason.
Danny is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane Grimm Mason whom he married on July 31, 1950; son, Don (Donna) Mason of Lisbon; sister, Beverly Arnold of New Philadelphia; four grandsons and many great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Jack Stahl officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-7 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Danny may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019