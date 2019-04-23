Daniel M. "Otto" Miller 1939-2019



80, of Ragersville died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Truman House in New Philadelphia. He was born in Holmes County on February 24, 1939 to the late Mike S. and Susan (Yoder) Miller and married Florence Gano on February 11, 1995. She survives. He worked for Alsco and Sugarcreek Window and Door for over 30 years and retired from Alside Window and Door in Cuyahoga falls in 2006. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with and following his grandchildren with all their sporting events.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Shawn (Chandra) Miller of Ragersville; daughter, Lillian (Jimmy) Chamberlain of New Philadelphia; step-son, Robert Gadfield of Ragersville; three step-daughters, Grace (Terry) Burkhart of Ragersville, Sonya Gadfield and Cindy (James) Grove both of Baltic; 21 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Jake) Eicher of Fredericksburg and Barbara Yoder of Charm; brothers, Raymond M. Miller of Ragersville and Albert (Susanna Hochstetler) Miller of Berlin; sisters-in-law, Mary (Wayne) Dixon of Strasburg and Carol (Jan) Quillen of Stone Creek; brother-in-law, John (Carol) Gano of Stone Creek; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Roman Yoder.



Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ in Ragersville with Rev. A. Bruce Haltom officiating. Burial will be in the Ragersville Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Ragersville Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to the Truman Community Hospice House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



