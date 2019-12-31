|
Daniel M. Miller
80, of 3252 CR 70, Sugarcreek, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Holmes County on Oct. 5, 1939 to the late Mose J. and Amanda (Miller) Miller and married Katie Ann Raber on Nov. 30, 1961. She survives. He was a farmer and had worked at Keim Lumber in Charm. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his nine children, Edwin (Barbara Ann) Miller of Millersburg, Mary Esther (Edward) Raber and Owen (Diane) Miller both of Sugarcreek, Gladys (David) Beachy, Effie (Ben) Yoder, and Freda (Marvin) Miller all of Millersburg, Erma (Clarence, Jr.) Yoder of Sugarcreek, John Henry (Linda) Miller of Kidron, and Daniel Jr. (Emma) Miller of Sugarcreek; 47 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Maudie Raber of Millersburg; sisters-in-law, Mabel Miller of Indiana and Erma Miller of Florida; and two brothers, John Oren (Susan) Miller and Emanuel (Mary) Miller both of Charm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Alvin, Ervin, and Eli; sister, Erma; brother-in-law, Andy; and sister-in-law, Lovina.
Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Miller residence with Bishop Aden R. Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County for all their care and support to the family at this time.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019