Danny L. McMillinBRIMFIELD TWP. -- Danny L. McMillin, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2020, and went home to be with the Lord. Born to William and Arline McMillin in Tuscarawas County, Dan has resided in Brimfield since 1978. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a long time member of Suffield United Church of Christ where he served in many capacities. Dan retired from Kent City Schools.Preceded in death by his parents, Dan is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Patty; son and daughter in law, Jason and Jennifer. He loved spending time with his four granddaughters, Brooke, Nicole, Hannah, and Lauren. He is also survived by his sister and brother in law, Judy and Hal Lahmers. Dan will be deeply missed by other relatives and friends.A private service and burial with military honors will be held at The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery for his family. A public service will be announced at a later time. The family suggests memorials to Suffield United Church of Christ, 1115 St. Rt. 43, Mogadore, OH 44260.(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271)