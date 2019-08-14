|
Darian E. Richardson
78, of Strasburg, passed away at Aultman Hospital in Canton on August 10, 2019, following a long period of declining health. Born in Massillon on August 25, 1940, he was the son of the late Harmon S. Richardson and Edna M. (Fisher). Darian was a 1958 graduate of Jackson High School. He later enlisted in the United States Army, during the Vietnam period. At the end of his Army service, Darian attended the University of Akron and obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting. Darian was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of the National Association of Accountants. In the early 1970's, Darian joined the accounting firm of Shaw and Moore, and later became a partner (Shaw, Moore, Richardson & Co). He retired in 2002. Darian contributed his time and accounting expertise to local community and charitable organizations. He participated in the Dover Development Association and the Dover Civil Service Commission. He was an active member of the Dover Rotary club; he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow and served as Treasurer. He was also a financial secretary at Mobile Meals of Dover-New Phila and served on the Board of Directors.
Darian will be deeply missed by his wife of 53 years, Rebecca "Becky" J. (Matheson), of Strasburg; his daughter, Anna L. Richardson of Kansas City, Kansas; his nephew, Alan (Polly) Weber; and niece, Cheryl (Dennis) Rihn; and numerous in-laws and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Darian was preceded in passing by his sister, Kathleen Weber; and his nephew, Robert Weber.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. His family and friends will lead a service celebrating Darian's life beginning at
3 p.m. Memorial contributions in Darian's memory may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131 and Mobile Meals of Dover-New Phila, Inc., 659 Boulevard, Dover, OH 44662. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Darian by visiting the funeral home website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 14, 2019