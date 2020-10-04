Darlene Anderson85, of Bolivar, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born January 13, 1935 in Bolivar, she was a daughter of the late Lucille Osler. She was a homemaker who loved her family and enjoyed preparing large meals for them, she enjoyed baking and cooking, jigsaw puzzles and word search books, reading her Bible, baby sitting, camping , fishing, being outdoors and going on car rides to discover new areas.Her husband, Oren R. Anderson, whom she married November 26, 1953, preceded her in death on June 26, 2020. Surviving are five children: Susan Bonner, Bob Anderson, Eric (Sonya) Anderson, Tina (Matt) Edwards all of Bolivar and Deirdre Jamieson of Dover; 11 grandchildren: David (Jan) Bonner, Carissa Lewis, Erick (Shelby) Bonner, Shane (Lauren) Anderson, Sarah (Aaron) Battershell, Madeline Edwards, Isabelle Edwards, Lillian Edwards. Audrey Anderson, Zane Anderson and Sabrina Jamieson; three great grandchildren: Gabriel Lewis, Wyatt Anderson, Luke Battershell and a brother Delmer (Sue) Lewis. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nora Lewis; and a brother, Jack Lewis.Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar with Pastor Andrew McClung officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until time of service at 5:00 PM at the cemetery. Due to current health concerns, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113