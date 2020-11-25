Darlene Hill
82, of Uhrichsville, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Born in New Philadelphia on July 18, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Benjamin Hubert and Ruth Harriet (Baker) Lawrence. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School, Darlene spent her lifetime caring for and loving her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of music, which she passed on to her children. She leaves behind her legacy of faith, giving her family peace. They all had the blessing of knowing her eternal home was prepared for her and she is spending eternity with her Father. She was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church of New Philadelphia Darlene loved to use her hands to create beautiful things, whether it was a delicious cake, tending to her gardens, or crafting and sewing. She was the recipient of more than 190 ribbons from entries in the Tuscarawas County Fair.
Darlene will be treasured by her family including her children, Darla (Tom) Stoodt of Elida, Ohio, Debbie Williams of New Philadelphia, Jerry Hill of Dover, Jeff Hill of Dover, and Jay (Jessamine) Hill of New Philadelphia; her brothers, Marlin (Barb) Lawrence of Goshen, and Ben (Janet) Lawrence of Hickory, N.C.; her grandchildren, Brooks (Stephanie) Stoodt, Mandy (Jon) Trostle, Matt (Jessica) Stoodt, Beth (Robert) Kodysh, Chasity (Troy) Glass, Stephanie (Brett) Bartlow, Natalie (Alex) Napier, Courtiney (Jeremy) Weller, Melanie (Kyle) Milligan, Nicole (Adam) McGhee, Jordan Hill, Lucas Hill, Zachary Goodman, Blake Hill, Autumn (Ethan) Edwards, Aeron, Carson, and Summer Hill, Lorin, Reed, and Olivia Hill; 37 great-grandchildren; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in passing by her step-mom, Lois Lawrence; her nephews, Bryan and Ben Lawrence; and her step-siblings, Joe Walters and Cheryl Smith.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Calvary Baptist Church from 10 to 12 noon. A service celebrating Darlene's life will begin in the church at noon with Pastor Don Snow officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Darlene's memory may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 977, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Friends are invited to send the family a personal condolence and sign the online guest registry located at www.GeibCares.com
