Darlene Renner

Darlene Renner In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Darlene Renner for her 43rd Birthday

12/15/76-3/17/16

Hey Sissy, miss you a lot. Always in our hearts,

never forgotten. Wishing you a Happy 43rd

Birthday. Love you.

Darlene, We're sure you're helping the 4-H kids in heaven. We cherish all the memories we shared with you. Darlene, Happy Birthday! You're 43rd. Miss you so much. Your memory will never die.

Aliza and Addison will keep it going. They have asked if cows eat vegetables and brush their teeth. Ha! Ha! Love you, Mom.



From, Mom, Dad, Carol, Ryan and Darin
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 25, 2019
