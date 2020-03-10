|
Darlene T. Byrom
90, a lifelong resident of Dover passed away peacefully in the Country Club Center at Dover on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was a retired employee of the former General Electric Company at Dover where she worked for many years. Born June 28, 1929 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Buford and Beatrice (Huffman) Ray Sr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Orliage "Smugs" Byrom who died Nov. 11, 1999; two grandchildren, her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Byrom along with a sister, Evelyn Welcher and six brothers, Charles, Philip, Napoleon, Buford Jr., Clabe, and Alfonso Ray.
Darlene was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dover where she was a former trustee and choir member. She loved bowling and enjoyed bowling with her teammates in leagues at Boulevard Lanes. She also loved crocheting.
Darlene will be sadly missed by her family including seven children, Colbert "Colby" Byrom of Dover, Dean Byrom of New Philadelphia, Demetra "Kaye" Ranson of Dover, Samuel "Jake" Byrom of Newcomerstown, Teresa Mann and Darrell "Jerry" Byrom both of Columbus and Beatrice Byrom of Dover; two sisters, Catherine Kelker and Diana Jones both of Dover and her brother, Richard Rex Ray of Dover along with nine grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one great grandchild; her great friend and cousin, Sene Sherrell and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 beginning at 11 am in the First Baptist Church in Dover with Pastor Rasheed As Samad officiating. Interment will be in the Dover Burial Park with a reception to follow at the Memorial Hall of Dover. Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Friday from 5-8 pm and Saturday from 10-11 at the First Baptist Church in Dover. Those who may wish to express a fond memory of Darlene can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com Darlene's family would like to thank her many friends from Country Club Center and Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care she received and would like memorial contributions directed to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E. Uniontown, Ohio 44685 or to the First Baptist Church, 140 Regent St., Dover, Ohio 44622
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 10, 2020