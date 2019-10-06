Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
DAROLD W. WILLY WILLIS


1935 - 2019
DAROLD W. WILLY WILLIS Obituary
Darold W. (Willy) Willis

84, a 24 year resident of Beach City, passed away October 3, 2019 at Aultman Hospital, Canton. He was born at Beckwith, W. Va., the son of the late, William Jackson and Susie Gladys Burns Willis. Willy retired from factory maintenance, he was a Korean War Veteran and served his community on village council for 17 years in all positions.

Surviving are his wife, Cynthia Sue Gibson Willis with whom he shared 39 years of marriage; children: Sheryl (Lee)McClelland of Steubenville, Darlene (Jon) Sperry of Toronto and Richard Willis of Steubenville, Rebecca (Chris) Pratt of Strasburg, Damian (Tanja) McIntosh of Germany; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brothers and sister, Doug Myers of Minerva, David (Connie) Dunlap, Kansas, Dolores Copley of Oakhill, W. Va. Preceded by daughter, Pamela; and son, William Darold; and sister, Donna Jean Eshenauer.

A celebration of Willy's life will be held, Monday,

October 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City. Friends may call (TODAY) Sunday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be made in Perrysville, Ohio. To sign guest book visit the

funeral home website: www.lantzerfuneralhome.com

Lantzer, 330 756 2121
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 6, 2019
