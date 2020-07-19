Darrel Weston "Butch" Smith



age 74, of Port Washington, Ohio passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Santa Monica, CA, the son of the late George Smith and Ruby Hall. Darrel was a Veteran of the US Navy. Upon leaving the service, Darrel worked as an electronics technician for Phillips Radio and TV in Canton, OH and then JW's Electronics in Coshocton, OH; from where he retired. Darrel enjoyed working around his farm. He loved raising animals (especially his goats), growing trees and tinkering with anything broken. There wasn't much he could not fix. He enjoyed going for walks and talking to the neighbors along the way. He was a collector of books and really enjoyed sci-fi. He had a great sense of humor and his laugh will be missed.



Darrel is survived by his wife, Donna Bible Smith, son Damon Smith, daughter Dana Smith Reardon, son-in-law Richard Reardon, grandsons Lucas Pompey and Drake Reardon, sister Darlene McCubbins (KY), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



His body was cremated. A graveside service is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Journeys End, 216 River St., Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832 or the American Legion, 1 West Canal St., Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832.



