Daryl L. Jackson
79, of New Philadelphia, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. Born April 15, 1940 in Vermillion, South Dakota, he was a son of the late Oscar and Adele Hansen Jackson. Daryl was also preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Jackson on February 7, 2002; sister, Pam Jackson, and step-daughter, Julie Day. He retired in 2015 as a Nikken Magnetic Healthcare Products sales representative, and had previously worked for Snyder Manufacturing and Middaugh Printers for many years. A man of deep faith, Daryl was a faithful member of Dennison Foursquare Gospel Church; but the most important part of his life was being with his family. He loved getting the family together for the holidays and having daily phone conversations with his daughters meant the world to him. In his younger days, Daryl also enjoyed playing a round of golf and fishing.
A wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather, Daryl will be sadly missed by his second wife, Lillian Swartz Slentz Jackson whom he married on September 14, 2005; children: Cheryl (Patrick) Snyder of Dover, Suzanne (Dan) Kaiser of Italy, Michelle (Steve) McQueen of New Philadelphia, Krista (Jason) McKee of Sunbury; stepchildren, David (Marietta) Slentz of Dover, Beth (Tom) Conidi of Coshocton; brother, Jerry (Sue) Jackson of Minnesota; sister, Kay (Dexter) Brock of South Dakota; eight grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren and 10 step-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 9th., at 11:00 a.m. in the Foursquare Gospel Church at Dennison with Pastor Rod Phillips officiating. Interment will be in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Daryl may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Dennison Foursquare Gospel Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 6, 2019